Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Compiles 66 receiving yards
Renfrow caught five of six targets for 66 yards in Sunday's 17-10 win over the Bengals.
Renfrow matched tight end Darren Waller for the team lead in receptions Sunday, and the former has now caught at least four passes in four consecutive games. Renfrow logged less than 50 percent of the Raiders' offensive snaps for the first time since Week 7, but the rookie still posted his second-best performance of the season from a yardage standpoint.
More News
-
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Solid effort in win•
-
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Scores for second straight game•
-
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Secures long TD catch•
-
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Unproductive again in Week 7•
-
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Held to one reception Sunday•
-
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Set for bigger role Week 5•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 11 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 11.
-
Top Week 12 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Scouting the top waiver RBs
There are plenty of running backs worth targeting on waivers in Week 11, and CBS Sports NFL...
-
Believe it or not: Gurley back?
Heath Cummings takes a look at Week 11 and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe,...
-
Winners & Losers: Time to panic?
It's been a long time since we've had to worry about the Patriots offense, but Chris Towers...
-
Early Waivers: Big opportunity
Injuries often create opportunity for Fantasy, and Marlon Mack's injury could give us a starting...