Renfrow caught five of six targets for 66 yards in Sunday's 17-10 win over the Bengals.

Renfrow matched tight end Darren Waller for the team lead in receptions Sunday, and the former has now caught at least four passes in four consecutive games. Renfrow logged less than 50 percent of the Raiders' offensive snaps for the first time since Week 7, but the rookie still posted his second-best performance of the season from a yardage standpoint.