Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Continues late-season emergence
Renfrow caught six of nine targets for 102 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 16-15 loss to the Broncos.
With the Raiders shorthanded at receiver, Renfrow went off Sunday and nearly gave the Raiders a win in their final game representing Oakland. Down a score with only seconds remaining, the 5-foot-9 Renfrow high pointed a 28-yard pass from Derek Carr and wrestled it away mid-air from Isaac Yiadom. He scored three plays later. The rookie receiver showed a lot of promise down the stretch with back-to-back games of over 100 yards and a touchdown to end the season, his only two 100-yard games of the season.
