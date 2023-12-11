Renfrow caught three of five targets for 46 yards in Sunday's 3-0 loss to the Vikings.

The veteran slot receiver finished second on the Raiders in receiving yards, but Renfrow also may have cost his team the game -- on Las Vegas' first possession of the second half, he caught a receiver screen and fumbled the ball after a big hit, ending the Raiders' only trip into the red zone. Renfrow has seen a more consistent role in the game plan since Josh McDaniels was fired, but he still has yet to catch a TD or reach 50 yards in a game heading into a Week 15 clash with the Chargers.