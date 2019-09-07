Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Could see playing-time increase
Renfrow could see a boost in snaps if Antonio Brown, who has reportedly asked for his release, does not play in Monday's contest against the Broncos.
The Brown saga seems to change by the hour, but if the most up-to-date news proves to be true, Renfrow would likely be considered the No. 2 receiver behind Tyrell Williams, with J.J. Nelson (ankle) and Ryan Grant sliding up on the depth chart. Against what is expected to be a fearsome Broncos defense, Renfrow likely shouldn't be counted on to a be a fantasy asset in Week 1, but the rookie receiver would see a significant rise in his stock thanks to being located in a predominantly heavy passing attack.
