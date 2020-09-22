Renfrow caught all three of his targets for 37 receiving yards during Monday's 34-24 win against the Saints.

Renfrow recorded two receptions that spanned 15-plus yards, with one coming on the Raiders' first touchdown drive of the game in the early-second quarter, and the other on Las Vegas' TD drive in the fourth quarter. Tight end Darren Waller completely dominated the pass-catching workload in attracting 16 targets on the night, while not another Raider finished above three. Even with Derek Carr having thrown to a 73.5 percent completion rate and a 4:0 TD:INT, Renfrow has so far been a low-volume option in the passing game. If a breakout performance were to come for Renfrow Week 3 against New England, it may come via red-zone usage, as he finished second on the team in red-zone looks last year with 10.