Renfrow (concussion) was a non-participant at Friday's practice, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.
Renfrow has yet to practice since sustaining a concussion on the final play of an overtime loss to the Cardinals in Week 2. The Raiders may rule him out on their final Week 4 injury report later Friday, like they did last week, especially because he doesn't appear to have made any noticeable progress through the protocol for head injuries. Assuming Renfrow is sidelined Sunday, Davante Adams, Mack Hollins and Keelan Cole will serve as Las Vegas' primary options at wide receiver.