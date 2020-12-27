Renfrow secured all five of his targets for 34 yards, adding five punt returns for 61 yards during Saturday's 26-25 loss to Miami.

Renfrow posted 32 and 19-yard punt returns during the Week 16 defeat, with the former helping Las Vegas to its first touchdown of the contest at the 8:25 mark of the first quarter. The 25-year-old's five targets, meanwhile, tied him for third on the team behind Nelson Agholor and Darren Waller, who each enjoyed significantly more explosive offensive nights with receiving outputs of 155 yards and 112 yards, respectively. Agholor notched the Raiders' lone receiving score of Week 16, while Renfrow carries an eight-game scoring drought into a season finale against the Broncos.