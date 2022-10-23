Renfrow (hip), who is officially listed as questionable, is expected to suit up for Sunday's contest against the Texans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Renfrow will likely still have to test himself in a pre-game workout to attain clearance, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, but the Raiders expect him to take the field versus Houston. With Darren Waller (hamstring) already out, and Mack Hollins (heel) looking like a game-time decision, having Renfrow on the field behind Davante Adams would be a major benefit for Las Vegas in this must-win Week 7 matchup.