Coach Josh McDaniels indicated that he expects Renfrow (hip) to practice Friday, Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Renfrow missed practice Thursday after practicing fully Wednesday, but a return in any capacity Friday would be an encouraging sign for his status Sunday against the Texans. The slot receiver will likely wind up with an injury designation when the Raiders release their injury report after Friday's practice.
