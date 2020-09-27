Renfrow caught six of nine targets for a team-high 84 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 36-20 loss to New England.

Renfrow appeared to have scored a 27-yard touchdown late in the first half but was ruled down on the 1-yard line. He got his touchdown after all from 13 yards out with 1:54 left in the fourth quarter and was the only Raiders receiver to top 50 yards. Darren Waller (knee) and Josh Jacobs (hip) played through injuries, while Henry Ruggs (knee/hamstring) sat this one out and Bryan Edwards left the game with an ankle injury, so Renfrow is Las Vegas' healthiest regular skill position player heading into a Week 4 matchup with the Bills.