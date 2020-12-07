Renfrow caught four of six targets for 47 yards in Sunday's 31-28 win over the Jets.

Renfrow wasn't heavily involved even though quarterback Derek Carr threw for 381 yards and three touchdowns, as more than half of that production went to tight end Darren Waller. The slot receiver has topped 30 yards in 10 of his last 11 games but has surpassed 60 yards only twice this season, as his role in the Raiders' offense remains steady but unspectacular ahead of a Week 14 matchup with the Colts.