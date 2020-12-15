Renfrow caught five passes for 38 yards on seven targets and returned one punt for 11 yards in Sunday's 44-27 loss to the Colts, but he also lost a fumble.

Renfrow's costly fumble came with the Raiders already down two scores in the fourth quarter, ultimately clinching a victory for the Colts. Nonetheless, Renfrow has been dealt six or more targets in three consecutive contests, averaging 5.3 catches per game during this stretch. He'll look to stay busy on Thursday Night Football this week against the Chargers.