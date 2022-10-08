Renfrow (concussion) does not carry an injury designation into Monday's game against the Chiefs, Josh Dubow of The Associated Press reports.

Renfrow missed two consecutive games with a concussion, but the slot receiver was able to practice all week signaling his return. Mack Hollins has been a featured target (11-191-1) in Renfrow's absence and likely will still see plenty of snaps, but the Raiders figure to utilize the short-yardage target plenty in what could be an offensive shootout against the Chiefs.