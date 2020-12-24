Renfrow (concussion) doesn't carry an injury designation for Saturday night's game against the Dolphins after practicing fully Wednesday and Thursday.

Renfrow, who was forced out of last Thursday's game against the Chargers after just 13 snaps on offense, has thus gained medical clearance to suit up this weekend. While his ceiling in standard fantasy formats is modest, Renfrow retains some utility in PRR leagues, having logged a 48/598/2 stat line through 14 games to date.