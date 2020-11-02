Renfrow corralled all four of his targets for 26 receiving yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 16-6 win against the Browns.

Renfrow has been somewhat of a high-floor option of late, with four or more catches in four of his five appearances since Week 3. The second-year pro has also averaged 50.2 receiving yards per game during that span, hauling in his TDs in Weeks 3 and 8. Renfrow, Henry Ruggs and Darren Waller were the only Raiders to garner at least four targets Sunday, as the young pass-catching trio now shifts focus to a Week 9 intradivisional clash against the Chargers.