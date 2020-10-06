Renfrow caught five of eight targets for 57 yards in Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Bills.

Aside from an acrobatic 37-yard reception down the sideline late in the contest, Renfrow was held in check despite the absences of fellow receivers Henry Ruggs (knee/hamstring) and Bryan Edwards (ankle). Nonetheless, quarterback Derek Carr has thrown a total of 17 passes at Renfrow throughout the Raiders' past two games, and the slot man could continue to see additional looks if the aforementioned rookie duo remains sidelined in Week 5 at Kansas City.