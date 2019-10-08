Renfrow caught one of five targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 24-21 win over the Bears.

Renfrow had loftier expectations than usual heading into a tough Week 5 matchup against the Bears with fellow receivers Tyrell Williams (foot), J.J. Nelson (knee) and Dwayne Harris (ankle) sidelined, but the Clemson product managed to haul in just one pass in 42 offensive snaps. Trevor Davis led the WR corps in both playing time and production with 42 yards on four catches, but while backup tight end also vultured a quartet of receptions for 46 yards of his own. As the Raiders' bye approaches, expect a healthier contingent of pass catchers the next time Oakland takes the field in Week 7 against the Packers