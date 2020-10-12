Renfrow caught his only target for 42 yards in Sunday's 40-32 win over the Chiefs.

Renfrow's 42-yard reception on third and long in the fourth quarter was crucial for the Raiders' upset victory, but the one-catch performance disappointed fantasy managers after he racked up 17 total targets in Weeks 3 and 4. Fellow receiver Bryan Edwards (ankle/foot) has a chance to return Week 7 following the team's bye, but his potential availability might not have much of an effect on Renfrow's workload in the slot.