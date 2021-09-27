Renfrow caught five of six targets for 77 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-28 overtime win over the Dolphins.

Six different Raiders caught between three and five passes and saw between five and seven targets as Derek Carr spread the ball around very effectively, but Renfrow was the only one of the group to get into the end zone as he fought his way through traffic after the catch on a 12-yard TD in the third quarter. The slot receiver has caught at least five passes in three straight games to begin the season, and Renfrow stands a good chance of extending that streak in Week 4 in a potential barnburner against the Chargers on Monday night.