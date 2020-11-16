Renfrow caught both of his targets for 30 receiving yards, adding three punt-return attempts for 20 yards during Sunday's 37-12 win against the Broncos.

Renfrow flashed with a 25-yard reception on Las Vegas' opening drive of the afternoon, and he also had an electrifying 29-yard punt return called off because of a holding penalty on teammate Keisean Nixon. The Clemson product added a 16-yard punt return that would stand, rounding out a solid day on special teams. It was a quiet afternoon from the second-year man on the offensive side, as was the case for the entire Raiders passing-catching group, with zero touchdowns being scored via the air and no players exceeding 40 receiving yards. A Week 11 matchup with the defending champion Chiefs calls for a more pass-heavy game script.