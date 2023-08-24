General manager Dave Ziegler said he's "seen a lot of good stuff" from Renfrow (shoulder) during training camp, Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee reports.

"It's been great to seen him feel great, playing great and ecstatic to see that development," Ziegler added. Renfrow was the subject of trade speculation earlier in the offseason and has barely been heard from this summer. He and Jakobi Meyers feel redundant as slot receivers, but the Raiders seemingly have a plan. Renfrow's fantasy startability is unlikely to return in 2023 if he's in Las Vegas.