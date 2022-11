Renfrow (hamstring/ribs) has been officially placed on IR by the Raiders.

The same applies to tight end Darren Waller (hamstring), while TE Foster Moreau along with WRs Mack Hollins, Keelan Cole (knee) and DJ Turner profile as candidate to see added pass-catching opportunities in the coming weeks. Renfrow isn't eligible to return to action before Week 14, when the Raiders face the Rams.