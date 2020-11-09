Renfrow caught two of three targets for 60 yards in Sunday's 31-26 win over the Chargers.

His 53-yard grab in the third quarter set up a Darren Waller touchdown, and wound up making Renfrow the Raiders' leader in receiving yards on the afternoon. The second-year slot receiver isn't getting a lot of volume, seeing four targets or less in five of eight games so far this year, but he's earned the trust of Derek Carr. He could be more involved in Week 10 against a Broncos defense that's been stingier on the ground than through the air.