Renfrow caught four of eight targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Chiefs.

He led the Raiders in targets on the afternoon, although Renfrow wasn't able to do much with the volume -- his longest reception went for 11 yards. The rookie is quickly establishing himself as a reliable slot option for Derek Carr, but his fantasy utility will still likely be limited to deeper PPR formats.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
  • aaron-rodgers-khalil-mack-bears-packers.png

    PPR Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...

  • aaron-rodgers-khalil-mack-bears-packers.png

    Non-PPR Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...

  • NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills

    Week 2 Injuries: Mixon in?

    We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...