Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Leads team in targets Sunday
Renfrow caught four of eight targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Chiefs.
He led the Raiders in targets on the afternoon, although Renfrow wasn't able to do much with the volume -- his longest reception went for 11 yards. The rookie is quickly establishing himself as a reliable slot option for Derek Carr, but his fantasy utility will still likely be limited to deeper PPR formats.
