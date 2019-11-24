Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Leaves game with injury
Renfrow is questionable to return to Sunday's contest against the Jets due to a ribs injury.
Renfrow exited Sunday's contest midway through the third quarter. The rookie caught three of five targets for 31 yards before leaving the field. As long as Renfrow remains sidelined, Trevor Davis and Marcell Ateman could see increased depth roles.
