Renfrow (hip) will work out pre-game to determine his status for Sunday's matchup against the Texans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Renfrow is officially listed as questionable for Week 7, and while Rapoport notes that there's some optimism about his chances of taking the field, he seems to be a true game-time decision. The same goes for wideout Mack Hollins (heel), so both will need to be monitored ahead of Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. Meanwhile, tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) is already ruled out.