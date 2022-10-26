Renfrow (hip) was limited at practice Wednesday, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.
After missing practice last Thursday due to a hip issue, Renfrow returned to a limited session Friday before suiting up for Sunday's 38-20 win over the Texans. In that contest, the slot man was on the field for 32 of a possible 56 snaps on offense, while catching all three of his targets for 55 yards. With no reported setbacks, it's plausible that Renfrow's listed limitations Wednesday were maintenance-related.
More News
-
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Modest numbers against Texans•
-
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Suits up Sunday•
-
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Expected to face Texans•
-
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Likely game-time decision•
-
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Questionable for Week 7•
-
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Expected to practice Friday•