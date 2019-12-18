Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Limited to start week
Renfrow (ribs) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Renfrow was also able to practice in a limited capacity last Thursday. The rookie fifth-round pick said Monday that he expects to suit up against the Chargers on Sunday, according to Vic Tafur of The Athletic, and he appears on track to do so barring any setbacks.
