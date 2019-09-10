Renfrow recorded two receptions on three targets for 13 yards in Monday's 24-16 win over the Broncos.

Renfrow played just 16 of 57 offensive snaps (28 percent), and he wasn't heavily used, as the team's offense was led by Josh Jacobs, Tyrell Williams and Darren Waller. After limited opportunities in the season opener, Renfrow won't be a fantasy viable receiver until he earns a more consistent role.