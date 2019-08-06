Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Listed as slot starter
Renfrow "seems to have already won" the Raiders' starting slot receiver competition, Vic Tafur of the Athletic reports.
That notion is echoed by Eddie Paskal of the team's official site, who notes that Renfrow - who has had a strong training camp thus far -- is listed as the top slot receiver on the Raiders' unofficial depth chart, ahead of Ryan Grant and De'Mornay Pierson-El. If that's an arrangement that sticks, Renfrow -- a fifth-round draft pick this past April -- could carve out some PPR value in deeper formats. Antonio Brown (foot) and Tyrell Williams are slated to serve as the team's top two wideouts.
