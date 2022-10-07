Renfrow (concussion) was listed as a full participant in Friday's walk-through practice, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.

With consecutive full participation listings under his belt, Renfrow is trending toward a return to action Monday night against Kansas City after having missed his team's last two contests. Saturday's final injury report will clarify whether the Raiders' slot man approaches Week 5 action with an injury designation or fully cleared to play versus the Chiefs.