Renfrow (hip) returned to a full practice Thursday, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.
After turning in a limited session Wednesday, Renfrow logged a full practice Thursday, which puts him in line to serve as the Raiders' top slot man this weekend against the Saints. In this past Sunday's win over the Texans, he was on the field for 32 of a possible 56 snaps on offense while catching all three of his targets for 55 yards. Assuming no in-game setbacks with his hip issue, it wouldn't surprise us to see Renfrow see an uptick in targets Week 8, a context that would boost his PPR prospects.
