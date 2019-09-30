Renfrow caught two of three targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Colts.

Renfrow appeared to have an inside track to additional targets with No. 2 receiver J.J. Nelson (leg) somewhat unexpectedly inactive, but the former logged just 28 of a possible 67 offensive snaps while newcomer Trevor Davis saw more playing time and also took a 60-yard run to the house. Fellow pass catchers Darren Waller and Tyrell Williams combined for 15 targets as well, hogging nearly half of the overall target share from quarterback Derek Carr. Renfrow still has a grasp on slot receiver duties, but the Raiders may be forced to continue utilizing Davis given his big-play ability, while Nelson's (leg) looming return may also limit Renfrow's opportunities.