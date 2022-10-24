Renfrow caught all three of his targets for 55 yards in Sunday's 38-20 win over the Texans.
The Raiders leaned on Josh Jacobs and the defense for four TDs in the rout, and what little passing production there was largely went to Davante Adams, with Mack Hollins also being on the other end of Derek Carr's only touchdown pass. The three targets were a season low for Renfrow, but the slot receiver should be more involved in Week 8 against the Saints.
