Renfrow has avoided addressing trade rumors and recently said he'd like to prove the Raiders right for re-signing him, ESPN's Paul Gutierrez reports.

Renfrow's 2021 breakout for a 103-1,038-9 receiving line led to a two-year, $32 million extension last summer, with the Raiders' new coach (Josh McDaniels) and general manager (Dave Ziegler) apparently optimistic the slot receiver would continue the success he enjoyed under the previous regime. It didn't work out that way as an oblique injury and concussion cost Renfrow seven games and contributed to an ugly season that he concluded with a career-low 330 receiving yards (barely more than half of his previous low-water mark). The Raiders then signed Jakobi Meyers in March, which led to speculation Renfrow could be traded, though the current plan seems to entail Meyers playing the perimeter more than he did in New England. There's no financial incentive to release Renfrow, as he already received a $4.32 million roster bonus and his $6.5 million base salary is guaranteed. A trade might make sense, but there's theoretically room for both Meyers and Renfrow to see a decent number of targets in a Raiders offense that lost TE Darren Waller and WR Mack Hollins this offseason -- especially if RB Josh Jacobs remains away from the team throughout August and into September.