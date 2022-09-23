Renfrow (concussion) wasn't seen at the media-access portion of Friday's practice, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

Renfrow absorbed a big hit that precipitated the game-ending fumble return for a touchdown this past Sunday against the Cardinals. As part of the aftermath, he entered the protocol for head injuries and has yet to practice this week, likely indicating an absence is in his future Sunday in Tennessee. The Raiders may confirm as much when they release Friday's practice report, and if Renfrow is sidelined this weekend, Mack Hollins, Tyron Johnson and Keelan Cole would be in line for additional targets behind top wide receiver Davante Adams.