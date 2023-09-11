Renfrow was not targeted in the Raiders' 17-16 win over the Broncos on Sunday.

Renfrow was not only overshadowed by fellow receivers Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers in the season opener, but the former logged just 13 offensive snaps, and even DeAndre Carter caught a pass on the Raiders' final drive. However, Meyers left the contest late with a head injury, so he'll be subject to the league's concussion protocol ahead of a Week 2 matchup in Buffalo. If Meyers is unable to go, Renfrow could handle a majority of the slot opportunities against the Bills.