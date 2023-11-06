Renfrow caught two passes for 32 yards on three targets in Sunday's 30-6 win over the Giants.

Renfrow's pair of receptions came on back-to-back plays in the second quarter to set up a two-yard touchdown rush for Josh Jacobs, giving the Raiders a two-score lead. Renfrow would ultimately log just 13 offensive snaps, however, while rookie Tre Tucker earned more playing time behind fellow receivers Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers. Despite the departure of former head coach Josh McDaniels, Renfrow's role appears to remain limited ahead of a Week 10 tilt against the Jets.