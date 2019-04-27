The Raiders selected Renfrow in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 149th overall.

Adam Humphries opened up a world of opportunity for undersized, under-athletic Clemson slot wideouts with mediocre production, and Renfrow is the first beneficiary. Renfrow is a pure slot receiver at 5-foot-10, 184 pounds, and his 4.59-second 40 won't frighten anyone, but he has innate skill in the underneath game and showed an encouraging 6.8-second three-cone drill at the combine. The Raiders realistically only have Ryan Grant in Renfrow's way for slot snaps, so a rookie year role can't be ruled out despite posting just 2,133 yards and 15 touchdowns in four seasons at Clemson.

Get Live Coverage of Every Pick

Draft Tracker Watch Live Analysis
Our Latest Stories
    FOLLOW EVERY PICK LIVE
    NFL DRAFT TRACKER
    VIEW
    NFL DRAFT SPECIAL
    WATCH ON CBS SPORTS HQ