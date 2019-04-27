Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Oakland adds in fifth round
The Raiders selected Renfrow in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 149th overall.
Adam Humphries opened up a world of opportunity for undersized, under-athletic Clemson slot wideouts with mediocre production, and Renfrow is the first beneficiary. Renfrow is a pure slot receiver at 5-foot-10, 184 pounds, and his 4.59-second 40 won't frighten anyone, but he has innate skill in the underneath game and showed an encouraging 6.8-second three-cone drill at the combine. The Raiders realistically only have Ryan Grant in Renfrow's way for slot snaps, so a rookie year role can't be ruled out despite posting just 2,133 yards and 15 touchdowns in four seasons at Clemson.
