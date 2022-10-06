Renfrow (concussion) was on the practice field Wednesday, Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Renfrow, who hasn't played since Week 2, was in a red jersey Wednesday as he remains in the "non-contact phase" of his progression through the NFL's concussion protocol, per coach Josh McDaniels. At this point, Renfrow's status for Monday night's game against Kansas City remains unclear, with Thursday's practice/injury report slated to provide added context with regard to his chances of returning to action in Week 5.