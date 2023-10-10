Renfrow caught one pass for seven yards on two targets in Monday's 17-13 win over the Packers.

Renfrow logged only 19 of a possible 64 offensive snaps while fellow receivers Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers combined for 11 receptions on 14 total targets. With just six catches for 59 yards through the Raiders' first five games, Renfrow's usage remains entirely underwhelming as a home matchup against the Patriots appears next on the schedule.