Renfrow caught one of two targets for six yards in Sunday's 24-0 loss to the Saints.

Renfrow's season-low yardage total still topped fellow starter Davante Adams' mere three yards on a day when Las Vegas' passing attack struggled mightily. The veteran slot receiver has seen his production decline this season and remains without a score in his five appearances. Renfrow will strive to bounce back while breaking that drought in Week 9 versus the Jaguars.