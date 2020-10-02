Renfrow looks in line to lead the Raiders' receiving corps during Sunday's game against the Bills, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

Renfrow is the leading candidate to serve as Las Vegas' No. 1 receiver with Henry Ruggs (hamstring) doubtful and Bryan Edwards (ankle) ruled out. Nelson Agholor and Zay Jones also stand to start in three-wide sets, assuming Ruggs sits out, while Josh Jacobs and Darren Waller could take on even more focal roles on offense. Renfrow had a team-high 84 yards and a touchdown against New England in Week 3, and he should get the opportunity to log another productive day versus Buffalo.