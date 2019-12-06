Renfrow (rib) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Renfrow was always expected to miss multiple games after coming out of the Raiders' Nov. 24 loss to the Jets with a broken rib and a punctured lung, so his absence for Week 14 comes as little surprise after he was unable to practice Wednesday through Friday. While Renfrow is out, Zay Jones and Keelan Doss should continue to benefit from increased snaps alongside top wideout Tyrell Williams in either two- or three-receiver formations.