Renfrow recorded seven receptions on seven targets for 63 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 31-13 loss to the Chiefs.

Renfrow paced the Raiders in catches after commanding seven targets for the second time in his last three games. He made the most of that opportunity and showed strong rapport with Jarrett Stidham by hauling in receptions of 16 and 14 yards to highlight his day. Renfrow also caught his second touchdown of the season on an 11-yard reception midway through the fourth quarter. After breaking out in 2021, Renfrow was limited to only 10 games this season and otherwise saw a sharp downturn in his involvement in the offense thanks to the addition of Davante Adams. Nevertheless, Renfrow will be back with the team in 2023, as he enters the final year of his contract.