Renfrow (concussion) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
The Raiders haven't yet announced that Renfrow is out of the league's five-step concussion protocol, but at the very least the veteran slot man is making tangible progress. He appears to be trending in the right direction for Saturday's home game against the Dolphins.
