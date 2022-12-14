The Raiders designated Renfrow (oblique) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
With Darren Waller (oblique) also designated for return from IR, the Raiders could have two talented pass catchers back in the lineup as soon as Sunday's game against New England. Las Vegas will need to move Renfrow back to the active roster by Saturday in order for him to be eligible to play, but Wednesday's transaction means he can now practice with his teammates before a decision is made on his status for the Week 15 contest.