Renfrow (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.

While Renfrow showed up on Las Vegas' Week 7 injury report Thursday as a non-participant due to a hip issue, he described the development Friday as a precautionary measure, according to Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Renfrow added that he should be OK to play this weekend, but after a limited practice to end the week, his status nonetheless should be monitored ahead of Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff.