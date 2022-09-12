Renfrow caught three passes for 21 yards on six targets against the Chargers on Sunday.

The Raiders aggressively fed Davante Adams, giving him 17 of the Raiders' 35 targets and leaving only six each for Renfrow and Darren Waller. The target distribution will probably need to be more even in upcoming weeks, but for now it appears Renfrow might struggle to obtain the target volume necessary to approach his 2021 production. Renfrow is clearly a good player, though, so if the Raiders decide to prioritize him more in the future he'll likely be ready for the call.