Renfrow recorded seven receptions on nine targets for 49 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Giants.

Renfrow finished second on the team behind only Darren Waller in targets, though he was largely limited to short areas of the field. His only reception that went for double-digit yards came on the team's first offensive possession, a drive that he also capped with a two-yard touchdown catch. Renfrow has now logged six or more receptions in five of eight games this season, including four of his last five contests.